Out & About: Mental Health Awareness Month events and Mother's Day in Billings (with kittens)

Mental Health Awareness Month: Sunshine Express

The entire month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month, which aims to increase awareness of the importance of mental health and wellness in Americans’ lives (per the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.) For many, this is an increasingly important and poignant month, highlighting the critical role that mental health has in the overall lives of folks across the country and beyond. Many organizations and businesses in the area are hosting events or fundraisers, working to make a difference. One such business is Sunshine Express at both of their locations in Billings, 1551 Zimmerman Trail and 2390 Overlook Drive. During this month, if you find yourself out, about, and in need of a coffee (a frequent Cody requirement), the business is donating a percentage of its profits to the Yellowstone Valley Out of the Darkness Walk taking place on Sunday, September 15 at Will James Middle School to help prevent suicide. They put it best: “Be a ray of sunshine in your community.”

Billings Outlaws Game Partnership

In the same vein for Mental Health Awareness Month, at 6pm on Saturday, May 10, you can help in another way at this weekend’s Billings Outlaws versus Washington Wolfpack game. TDS Fiber is partnering with the Yellowstone Valley Out of the Darkness Walk for Suicide Prevention Awareness Night, where you can buy 50/50 and raffle tickets from volunteers to help support the cause.

Comedy Stampede

This weekend is also Mother’s Day Weekend, of course. We all like to make our mother’s smile, and laughter can also be associated with smiling, right? You’ll have two chances to take part in some standup comedy; at 7pm on both Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10 at the Red Door Lounge (3875 Grand Ave), Beefcake Comedy presents “Comedy Stampede.” The night will bring 20 comics to the stage, all with their own brands of comedy. Tickets cost $15 per night or $25 if you buy in for both nights at once.

Mother’s Day Art Show

Mother’s Day, itself, is this Sunday, May 11. From 10am to 4pm on Sunday, you can take your mother for a walk through the garden with an artistic touch. DanWalt Botanical Gardens, located at 702 Washington Street in Billings, is co-hosting a Mother’s Day Art Show alongside the Billings Arts Association, showcasing around 20 artists and their masterpieces. Those same artists will also be selling their works. The gardens will host live music and a Mimosa bar, along with some cheesecake (good combo.) Also, the gardens will be hosting a plant sale at the same time, plenty to do with your mom.

BONUS: Kitten Shower

Because kittens.

From 5pm to 7pm on Friday, May 9, This House of Books (116 N. 29th St.) will be hosting an event that almost explains itself completely in the name. The business is partnering with the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, hosting a bunch of kittens while also holding to the cat central theme to throw a silent auction. Organizers say all of this is set to help support the shelter. A portion of the sales, including from kitten and cat themed books, will go to the work that the shelter does in the community. Who doesn’t love kittens (I get it, though… allergies are definitely a thing.)