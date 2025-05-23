Out & About: Historical tours, Greycliff Mill family fun and honoring our fallen this weekend

Historian Walking Tours Kickoff

Whether it is a quick or lengthy glance across the Magic City, Billings is chock-o-block filled with history, from the Rims to the historic railway. The Western Heritage Center is getting ready to showcase this again, slotting 15 opportunities for history buffs to take it all in on-foot across town. Starting at 10am this Friday, May 23, the WHC is kicking off their next round of Historian Walking Tours, leading folks through various parts of town, highlighting each area’s distinct historical roots. The first theme of the series will send you back in time to a unique part of the town’s history: “Bars, Brothels and Bok Choy,” taking participants through Billings’ South Side. The tour will start at the Western Heritage Center (2822 Montana Ave.) Tickets cost $10 per person and each tour is capped at 15 people per event. There’s a lot to see and even more to learn.

Greycliff Mill - Memorial Day Weekend

This one takes us out of Yellowstone County and over to Sweet Grass County to a local favorite, especially if you like history, scenic valley lifestyles and cheese (having recently moved from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, cheese is always a highlight… looking at you, Wisconsin.) Greycliff Mill is once again hosting a slew of events this Memorial Day Weekend that will bring fun for the entire family, and it isn’t too far away. Just off of the freeway on your way to Big Timber, you’ll find a complete list of events taking place all the way through Monday, from 8am to 5pm each day with no admission fee. Some of the events include hands-on leather crafting, wool making, pony rides, and live demonstrations (like cheesemaking.) Also, vendors are welcome and there will be plenty of food, according to organizers. Head on down to 11 Greycliff Creek Lane.

1st Annual Memorial Day Parade

Indeed, this will be the first annual parade organized by the Rotary Club of Billings. That’s history, in itself. At 10:30am Saturday, May 24, the parade will begin its route through Downtown Billings, honoring Montana’s fallen service members and raising awareness for veterans living with PTSD. The lineup is already growing to an exciting size and will feature a following ceremony at Dehler Park. So here’s the route: the parade starts at the Met Transit Station (25th & 2nd Ave,) then moves along 25th Ave on its way to where it will come to a stop at Dehler Park. You are encouraged to start setting up around 10am, even though some places online list the official start time for 11am (don’t worry… it’s really closer to 10:30.) The ceremony will be a whole feature, on its own. Organizers say that will take place at the Hoodies for Heroes Monument and will honor 49 Montana fallen soldiers. Lt. Col. Josh Print of the U.S. Space Force is also expected to be the ceremony’s guest speaker. The first 150 kids will get free hotdogs. Any other proceeds will go towards supporting veterans with PTSD. Thank you to all who have served our country.