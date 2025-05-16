Out & About: Green thumbs and good causes in Billings this weekend

Community Garden Kickoff

It only makes sense, as the landscape around us turns the vibrant green of May following a few solid rounds of rain, that we are starting to warm up our green thumbs for the season. Starting at 1pm on Friday, May 16, the ADA-accessible LIFFT Community Garden will once again be offering its land to those who wish to put those green thumbs to work. For $10, Living Independently for Today and Tomorrow will give you a garden plot, seeds, tools, access to water and expert guidance, everything you need to start the road to growing your own produce this summer. Between 1pm and 2pm, you’ll also get the chance to take part in a hands-on garden workshop with Anthony Sammartano with the MSU Extension. He’ll teach you how to first get underway, as well as provide expert tips. It’s worth noting a second time: the entire garden is ADA accessible, so the entire opportunity is available for all abilities.

3rd Annual Walk for Epilepsy

According to the Epilepsy Foundation of Montana, more than 11,000 people live with epilepsy across the Treasure State. The organization is always looking for more ways to raise funds and spread awareness of this fact. Case and point, at 7pm Saturday, May 17 on the campus of Montana State University-Billings, you can take part in the Walk for Epilepsy, the third annual event focusing on bringing people together to support their effort. Starting at 5pm, whether you are solo or in a group, walkers can arrive, check in and/or get registered. The walk begins at 6:15pm following opening remarks at 6pm. Organizers say the course is one-mile long and can be walked multiple times, if you’d like, between the start time and 8pm. The event is marked as free and, again, you can register as solo or with a team.

Fundraiser Night for Suicide Prevention and Awareness

There is never enough space to recognize May as Mental Health Awareness Month. This Saturday, you can have a chance to have some artistic fun, relax and help support the Yellowstone Valley Out of the Darkness Walk schedule later this year in September all in one nugget. At 7pm on May 17, Wings of Hope is hosting a step-by-step artist-led class at Bitterroot Paint and Sip (1238 Central Ave, Billings.) For $40, you will get a 16x20 canvas and all of the supplies you could need to paint whatever you’d like, with proceeds going to help the cause. Complimentary beverages are provided, with organizers reminding you that there will be no BYOB allowed. Organizers also say it is important for you to arrive 10 minutes early to get all sorted before the event begins. Make reservations with a group or with friends and get painting!