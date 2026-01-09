Out & About: Fun with liquid nitrogen, Preschool Fair, Wedding Fair

The Fun and Science of Liquid Nitrogen (FRIDAY & SATURDAY, JAN. 9-10)

We likely all share a similar memory, taking us back to science class in school: the teacher walks in with a container of something that looks like dry ice, emitting a swirling mist, with a banana or other fruit in their other hand. A short time later, that teacher would be submerging that fruit or rubber ball into that same substance, which would be revealed to the class as none other than liquid nitrogen. It’s hard to imagine anything on our planet could be as cold as -321 degrees Fahrenheit. At 3:30pm on Friday (and again at 10:30am on Saturday), kids will get a chance to learn all about liquid nitrogen from one of the state’s brightest minds at Wise Wonders Science and Discovery Museum. MSU professor of physics Randy Babbit will share and show kids ages 6 and up how liquid nitrogen can “freeze, shrink and blow things up,” all while teaching them the science behind the reactions. Cost is simply the normal admission into the museum.

Billings Preschool Fair (SATURDAY, JAN. 10)

As you heard throughout Montana This Morning, families and childcare providers across the state are facing a few different facets of uncertainty these days. On Saturday, MetraPark’s Expo Center will once again host the Billings Preschool Fair, a large effort helping to bring families and preschools, daycares and other similar services together. Organizers say the fair will feature more than 30 local preschools and more under one roof. The event is entirely free, with organizers saying it provides a good chance for families to explore programs and ask questions, along with a fun way to search for just the right services that meet your needs. The Billings Preschool Fair runs from 9am to noon.

32nd Annual Billings Wedding Fair (SUNDAY, JAN. 11)

Finally, last but certainly not least, wedding planning is rarely easy and never cheap, from start to finish (I’m learning this myself, at present; my better-half and I are getting married this summer, with her family being absolute rockstars throughout all of the arrangements and planning while dealing with me, but I digress). That’s where this next event comes in. From 12pm to 5pm this Sunday, January 11, the 32nd annual Billings Wedding Fair returns to MetraPark’s Montana Pavilion. Organizers say this is the largest, most-distinguished wedding event in Montana, Wyoming and the Dakotas, with past events drawing in thousands of couples, families and wedding professionals to the floor. You will be able to connect with experts dealing with wedding fashion, florals, venues and more, as well as generate some ideas for your own wedding with a fashion show. As organizers put it, this is “where elegance meets community,” and is also meant to simply stand as a celebration of connection.