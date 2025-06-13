Out & About: Father's Day Weekend, Kids Fun Day, Plant-a-Palooza, and Mini Golf Tournament

Kids Fun Day 2025

Father’s Day Weekend is full of activities across Yellowstone County (if not the entire nation), but there’s one unique event that could be a great occasion for dads to take their kids to the zoo with reduced regular prices and lots of activities that are family-friendly. From 10am to 2pm Saturday, June 14, ZooMontana is opening its gates to its 10th annual Kids Fun Day, a long-standing commitment to pediatric care that welcomes kids into the zoo for animal experiences, fun and games of many shapes and sizes. The day partners ZooMontana and St. Vincent Regional Hospital in a true tour de force, celebrating high quality care for kids. Public admission costs $5, reduced from the usual fare. Plus, Intermountain Health caregivers, their families and zoo staff can get in free of charge. Emergency vehicles, safety demonstrations, the aforementioned animal encounters and complimentary kid snacks will all be on-site just for the day.

Magic City Plant-a-Palooza

I’m sure there are some dads out there that have a green thumb. Whether or not that is true, the Magic City Plant-a-Palooza will provide a weekend of common and rare houseplants for those looking to fill a garden, flower pot, etc. From 10am to 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday (June 14-15) at Brass Velvet Trading Company (111 Moore Lane), you’ll find a wide variety of vendors… and when I say wide, I’m not kidding. From house plant sales to a tattoo artist, yoga classes, food, drinks, workshops and more, it will be easy to be lost among the leaves. Attendance is free.

5th Annual Downtown Mini Golf Tournament

We’ve all got a good golf story. We all probably also have great putt-putt stories (don’t worry… all divots were replaced in the process). Whether you are a master of the green, windmills present or otherwise, the Downtown Billings Alliance and a team of other businesses are putting together a fifth year of putting fun that will take birdie-seekers across town. From 10:30am to 3:30pm Saturday, June 14, teams or individual golfers can take on more than 18 holes of putt-putt golf across two different courses at many different locations, whether that takes putters through businesses to reach the pin or down city sidewalks. You can register on the DBA’s Facebook page. It costs $42 per team (6 golfers max) or $7 per individual golfer, so the math adds up. There will be various giveaway and prize opportunities to those looking for eagles (heck, get that albatross… you never know). Lots of creativity is put into this event and many teams go into this thing with a lot of friendly-yet-competitive vibes. The tournament will be a great way to spend Father’s Day Weekend.