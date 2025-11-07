Out & About: FAM at the YAM, Morning Bird Stroll, Gainan’s Christmas Open House, Patriot Run

FAM at the YAM: Playful Patterns (FRIDAY, NOV. 8)

It’s another full weekend of activities across the Billings area, now entering the second full weekend of November events. There’s no shortage, per usual. First, we are heading to the Yellowstone Art Museum for this month’s installment of FAM at the YAM, a free opportunity for anyone, young or old, to take part in something creative to get your weekend started. FAM at the YAM puts art into focus, letting you create art together alongside a professional artist. November’s installment puts the patterns found in “Threads” in the spotlight, allowing aspiring artists to create mixed media works under the guiding hands of a pro. FAM at the YAM: Playful Patterns is 4pm to 6pm at the Yellowstone Art Museum. Reservations are not required.

Morning Bird Stroll (SATURDAY, NOV. 8)

November is an interesting month for Montanan birds. Many species are getting ready for their annual winter migrations, with flocks of sandhill cranes and Canada geese commonly seen either flying overhead or amassing in fields that are in their off-harvest state. You may even see the occasional tundra swan on Montanan lakes, or cedar waxwings looking for lingering berries on leaf-less shrubs. When it comes to birders, fall does not mean the sights slow down necessarily; it’s all about looking just a little bit closer than usual. From 8:30am to 10am on Saturday, Nov. 8, the Montana Audubon Center is welcoming you, birder or not, on another monthly jaunt along the river for a Morning Bird Stroll. You’ll learn birding basics, bird calls and more about what to look for in the skies over the Billings area. It costs $5 for nonmembers (free for members), and you can either bring your own gear or borrow some from the crew there, just in case you need binoculars or a field guide.

Gainan’s 75th Annual Christmas Open House (SATURDAY & SUNDAY)

If you are shaking off the fake spiderwebs used in Halloween decorations and changing them out for your Christmas tree and other yuletide decor, you are not alone. For the 75th year, Gainan’s Midtown Flowers is opening its doors at 1603 Grand Avenue for its annual Christmas Open House. You’ll find holiday decorations, gifts and more, all to set you right as we inch closer to December. You can also register to win door prizes at the event. Plus, you’ll get a second chance if you miss this weekend; the open house returns next weekend for a second round. You can check it all out from 9am to 5pm on Saturday, Nov. 8 and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, Nov. 9.

Billings Patriot Run (SUNDAY, NOV. 9)

Finally, with Veteran’s Day just next week, there’s a truly special event taking place on Sunday that certainly draws in runners and walkers from across the area, all for a unique and important cause. The Billings Patriot Run raises money to support veteran funeral services at Mountview Cemetery, as well as maintenance costs to upkeep the cemetery’s Veterans section. Starting at 10:30am at Mountview Cemetery (1704 Central Avenue), registered runners and walkers can pick up their packets. The first 175 who sign up are guaranteed a race shirt, while every participant will be registered to win door prizes. Then, the events begin at 12pm with the 2k run/walk, followed up an hour later at 1pm with the 5k run/walk. It costs $15 for kids 12 and under, $35 for anyone 13 and older. Of course, racing swag will be awarded to everyone who takes part at the finish line.