Out & About: Downtown Trick-or-Treat, Grandpa’s Farm Halloween, Dia de los Muertos

2025 Downtown Trick-or-Treat

It is Halloween in Montana, and there are more events than we can squeeze into this morning’s Out and About. These are just a handful of events taking place in the Billings area, with many businesses and organizations taking part in the holiday in their own spooky ways. We are starting off with one of the reasons why I am typing this in costumed hands (if you watched Montana This Morning, you’ll understand what I am referring to). Trick-or-Treating is about to be in full swing later today and tonight, with a tradition dating back more than 20 years returning to Downtown Billings. From 2pm to 5pm, more than 50 businesses are expected to participate once again this year, drawing in thousands of costumed kiddos in what organizers say is a safe alternative for the community. It’s also entirely free. There will be lots of candy, treats and other surprises for kids, young and old. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Grandpa’s Farm Halloween & Last Day Pumpkin Bash

If you haven’t had the chance to try out the corn maze at Grandpa’s Farm west of Billings (or any of the farm’s other great features), today and tomorrow will be your last chance for this season. That being said, what an occasion to catch. From 10am to 10pm on both Friday and Saturday (Oct. 31 and Nov. 1), you can find a farm filled with activities both celebrating the season and celebrating the holiday of Halloween. From 2pm to 7pm on Friday, families can take part in Trick-or-Treating across the entire property, with every employee taking part. Meanwhile, starting at 6pm (and if you older kids and adults want to test your courage) on both nights, thrill seekers can try out the popular Haunted Corn Maze. Sunday is also a very special occasion, as it is the last day on the farm for this fall. From 10am to 6pm, you can take part in the Last Day Pumpkin Bash. Before you leave the farm, if you do so between those hours, you can get the chance to smash a pumpkin on your way to the car. Demolition equipment will be provided.

Dia de los Muertos / Day of the Dead Billings

Finally, Saturday and Sunday will be host to another event of the season that usually draws in hundreds of people both in celebration of life and in memory of those who have passed on. From 10am to 5pm on both Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark will be putting Dia de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, in the spotlight. Dia de los Muertos is a colorful and energetic Mexican holiday celebrated internationally on those two days, honoring the dead through tradition and family gatherings. You are invited to bring a copy of a departed loved one’s photo to showcase on the tribute wall (frames are available on-site). Meanwhile, there will be a wide array of family activities, including face painting and costume contests. There will also be paper flower making, pipe cleaner skeletons, and sugar skull decorating (along with many other goodies). At the same time, there will be family games, from Mexican board games to field games, all centered around an indoor procession that you have to see to believe.