Out & About: Dogs in Conservation, Audubon Fall Festival, Haunted Wagon Rides, Greenhouse Fall Market

ZooMontana Conservation Speaker Series: Dogs in Conservation

Whether we know it or not, our four-legged friends are relied upon by many in more ways than companionship (while that is absolutely important; my dog, Big Timber, would agree). Agencies across the country and around the globe often use the acute abilities of dogs to do jobs that humans simply do not have the physical capabilities that they have. Hunters use the help of dogs to track their quarries and house dogs guard our homes, all while providing valued members of our families. There’s one group that also relies upon the prowess of canines to get a rather unique task notched and completed. At 12pm to 1pm (then again at 2pm to 3pm) Friday, October 17th at ZooMontana, you will get a chance to learn more about a group called Working Dogs for Conversation, or WD4C. ZooMontana and WD4C have had an ongoing partnership for some time in the form of what they call a very unique donation: feces. Specifically, the collaboration involves mink and otter dung. Why? Good question; I’ve had to peek back at my notes simply to remind myself that this, in fact, is true as I type. Using otter and mink feces, WD4C trains their dogs to detect these critters in the wild, all to study ecological health. So far, WD4C has trained two-generations of dogs, in the process. You will get the chance to meet Amanda Ott, the organization’s team training coordinator, as well as one of the team’s dogs, Leo. Amanda will be discussing the project as well as its importance in Montana. The full two-time presentation will be hosted in ZooMontana’s outside amphitheater. Dress warm!

2025 Montana Audubon Fall Festival

Fall festivities in Yellowstone County and beyond are in full swing, with the groups behind them finally getting events underway that are often planned weeks and months in advance… and the Montana Audubon Center is always planning. That being said, Norm’s Island will be a great place to check into this Friday, as the center is holding its 2025 Fall Festival. If you think about fall-related activities, you’ll likely find it here. From 1pm to 4pm on Friday, October 17th, the center is opening its property to the community to celebrate the season. There will be fall-themed crafts, scavenger hunts and s’mores. Members also say you can have the chance to take their canoes out on their nearby ponds. Admission for the event is $15 per family, $5 per individual, and free for members.

Sleepy Hollow Montana Haunted Wagon Rides

It is almost hard to believe that we are only two weeks away from Halloween. A few weeks ago, shorts were still in-season. Alas, that is Montana in October. Already, though, the Billings community is already well-underway with getting spooky for the season. This month, you can hitch a ride on a local haunt that is a favorite to many, especially when you look at how often it gets fully-booked. From 6pm to 9pm throughout October, including this Friday (Oct. 17) and Saturday (Oct. 18), the Sleepy Hollow Montana Haunted Wagon Rides return, starting from Oscar’s Park (3740 Wise Lane). Organizers say it is truly best to make a reservation for the event, as seats go quickly. Rides are $20 per person and last for about 25 minutes, with reservations being available every 30 minutes. If you pay close attention on your journey, organizers say you just might spot the Headless Horseman.

12th Annual Garden Avenue Greenhouse Fall Market

Finally, a Billings greenhouse is also staying busy this autumn. For 12 years now, Garden Avenue Greenhouse staff say they’ve been hard at work, filling their space with vendors for their fall market. You’ll have two days this weekend to check this year’s rendition of the event. From 9am to 5pm on Saturday, Oct. 18th and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, Oct. 19, more than 100 vendors are expected to offer forth their wares, from mums and pumpkins to holiday decor. There will also be food trucks on-site. Organizers say this might be a great place for you to start on some early Christmas shopping, as well.