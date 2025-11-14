Out & About: Community Drive, Country Christmas Market, CCSO Fall Concert

Community Food & Coat Drive (FRIDAY, NOV. 14)

This weekend is filled with community events that are all about helping others, particularly during difficult times. Many events happening across Billings are also true signs of the season, as Christmas shopping is getting into full swing. The first of three events (in chronological order) takes us to the drop-off location for a way to help your neighbor this holiday season. Starting at 10am on Friday, Nov. 14, Billings Best Properties’ Community Food and Coat Drive will start their mission to help collect items for those who are going without for the holidays. You can find the drop-off location at 2330 Grand Avenue, near the Home Office. Organizers say the items that they need the most are single-serving-size containers, dry and canned nonperishable foods, hygiene products and winter clothing. They are collecting these goods over the course of four hours, ending at 2pm. Organizers say monetary donations are also welcome and will go directly to the Education Foundation and other local nonprofits that need it.

Rescued & Reclaimed: Country Christmas Market (FRIDAY & SATURDAY, NOV. 14-15)

It’s wild to think that by this time next month, I’ll be writing that we are a week away from Christmas. Many organizations and businesses also know this well, as many are scrambling to get their holidays started off on the right feet. This weekend, MetraPark is once again hosting its “Rescued & Reclaimed: Country Christmas Market,” with two opportunities for holiday thrifters and shoppers to dive in. The first opportunity costs a little extra, but allows you the chance to check out the market a day early. At 5pm Friday, Nov. 14, “Early Bird” shoppers can get into the market, with tickets at $15.50. General admission tickets ($5.50) kick in the following morning, with the market opening up, in full, at 10am on Saturday, Nov. 15. There will be many different booths to check out, with goods ranging from handmade creations to vintage treasures. A quick look at the event’s Facebook page shows that more than 2,400 people are at least interested in heading to the Metra, so it’ll likely be a full house.

Canyon Creek String Orchestra Fall Concert (SUNDAY)

If you are looking to wind-down your weekend with some free music, Sunday afternoon is a special occasion for the freshly-renamed Canyon Creek String Orchestra. At 3pm on Sunday, Nov. 16, the CCSO will be celebrating 10 years of community performances at the Mayflower Congregational Church (2940 Poly Drive) with the return of their fall concert. This is an event completely open to the public, free of charge, while donations will be welcomed at the front door. Orchestra members say this will be a “lively mix of contemporary and classical” tunes, including deep-ranging classics from composers like Brahms and Rossini. This is also a celebration of that aforementioned name-change, as the CCSO were formerly known as the Canyon Creek String Ensemble.