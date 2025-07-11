Out & About: Classic Car Auction, Strawberry Festival, Kid's Dash n' Pedal

13th Annual Montana Classic Car Auction

When summer hits in Montana, many of us hit the road. One might pull up to a busy intersection or embark on a highway journey to one of the Treasure State’s many beautiful destinations and spot one: a shiny, classic car, perhaps a ride with the 60’s or 70’s written all over its metal exterior, from its chrome to its rear fins. Part of the summer Classic Car driving season in the Northern Rockies is en route to the MetraPark Expo Center this weekend, with many classic and/or classic cars already checked in since Thursday. The Metra doors open at 8am this Saturday, July 12, welcoming in automobile enthusiasts from across the region. In fact, organizer’s say the event draws in 100 of the region’s finest classic and collectors cars all to one place. Vehicle check-in continues Friday morning at 9am to 6pm. The auction, itself, begins at 11am on Saturday.

34th Annual Strawberry Festival

There’s a lot of history that has built up Billings’ largest vendor street festival of the year that all starts with a strawberry costume. The Strawberry Festival began with Ziggy Ziegler, the founder of the Downtown Billings Authority, and his now-famous fruit wardrobe. Nowadays, you might find a large amount of strawberry-scented wares throughout the more-than-100 merchants that gather underneath Skypoint downtown. The 34th year comes to life at 9am on Saturday, July 12, bringing a free destination that organizers say truly kicks off the summer bookend of warm weather city events. Come hungry, as there will also be a large lineup of food trucks on-site. There will be plenty to do for folks of all ages in the heart of Billings… just, important to note, don’t bring your dog. Our four-legged friends are not allowed.

406 Kid’s Dash n’ Pedal

Kids, put on your helmets, string up your streamers, and get out your bikes. The 406 Kid’s Dash n’ Pedal is all geared up to return to the Shiloh Conservation Area (1132 Shiloh Rd.) this weekend with a series of family excitement planned. Starting at 10am on Sunday, July 13, the Mini Dash n’ Pedal cycles away down the paths of the park, leading helmeted kids through a course where they will run for ¼-mile, then bike another ½-mile. Then at 10:30am and 11am, the next waves: the full Dash n’ Pedal. This is the big one; kids will run for ¼-mile, bike another ½ mile, then dash to the finish with another ¼-mile run. Parents are welcome to walk or run along their kids during those portions of the races (organizers say if they can keep up,) and you can pick up your race packets as early as 9:30am. Oh, and in case you didn’t know… helmets are required.