Out & About: Christmas Light Tour, Last Chance Craft Show, Free turkey giveaway

Christmas Craft & Light Tour (FRIDAY, DEC. 19)

We are officially less than a week out from Christmas and the Billings community is reflecting this well. Holiday light decorations are in full swing, from the historic parks to all around Skypoint, so we are looking to put in at least a trio of great events in this week’s edition of Out & About out of many taking place across the area. Starting chronologically, the Billings YMCA Christmas Craft and Light Show is prepared to get underway at 5:30pm Friday, December 19. Starting with family craft time and at $10 per family, YMCA staff are opening this opportunity to the public for the holiday season. At 6:30pm, they will load up the buses and take you to the start of your winter stroll, taking in the best Christmas light displays the Magic City has to offer. There’s also the chance of some caroling opportunities, so you might want to warm-up on your carol knowledge, if that suits you. All will be said and done by 7:45pm, when you will be returned to the YMCA and to the rest of your Friday evening. Make sure you register in advance to take part! You can find a link to do so here.

Last Chance Christmas Craft Show (SATURDAY & SUNDAY, DEC. 20-21)

Next on the list, we head over to Miller’s Horse Place at 7215 Mossmain Lane. From 9am to 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend, you can find 65 local artists and small businesses all in one place, organizing one more chance to browse for locally-made wares for Christmas. It is entirely free to get in and is another good opportunity to promote local business, all while enjoying free Christmas spirit. Hard to believe we are already just days away from Santa’s big trip.

Free Turkey Giveaway at Christmasville (SUNDAY, DEC. 21)

Finally, last but not least, we return to Oscar’s Park and to Christmasville for a salute to service members in the form of Christmas cheer and a free turkey giveaway. From 5pm to 7pm, the MT Veteran’s Meat Locker is partnering with Oscar’s Park to host the event, which is open to all service members and their families. There will be plenty of free hot cocoa and candy canes, and this marks the last giveaway of its kind for 2025. Also, if you haven’t had a chance to take a stroll down Christmasville to view the beautiful displays that now adorn the historic buildings throughout its downtown stretch (including Yellowstone County’s very first schoolhouse), you ought to give it a fair Christmas go. Each building is sponsored by local charities, with some adding interactive features for your tour, including a historic jailhouse. The organizers make you feel like you are at home with family here, so a trip to Oscar’s Park is a great way to spend a Sunday evening.