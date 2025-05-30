Out & About: Celebrating wool, Mothers of Multiples, and the Big Sky Reptile Expo this weekend

Crazy Mountain Fiber Fest

You may know this (or not) but Sweet Grass County, as a whole, has a rich history of wool. In fact, that’s been the case since 1892, as the county was the largest U.S. wool shipping exporter, with many in the community noting roots that go back even further. This weekend, from Friday until Saturday, the Crazy Mountain Fiber Fest returns to Big Timber to mark the occasion. This festival started in 2017 and has grown since, celebrating that history while also bringing people together to try their hands at the craft. Wool, yarn and textile crafts are available for shoppers and there are plenty of hands-on events taking place throughout the two days, including skill-building and educational courses. The event, itself, is free but those classes could have varying prices. The main hub of the festival takes place at the Big Timber Civic Center (301 Hooper St., Big Timber) with more ongoing events at Sheepherder Square.

Billings Mothers of Multiples Garage Sale

This one brings us back to Billings for a three-day sale that continues to be an annual community favorite. The Mothers of Multiples Garage Sale, starting yesterday (Thursday, May 29,) is aptly named, as the sale is put on by families of multiples (but organizers say it is absolutely not limited to families of multiples.) Starting at 8am on Friday and Saturday at Elevation Church (711 4th Ave N.) and with free admission for both days, you can find gently-used baby goods, kids’ clothing, maternity items, toys, furniture and a slew of other items at friendly prices. Merchandise will also be stocked throughout the sale, but it does move quickly in there.

Big Sky Reptile Expo, Billings Area

Okay… not everyone is a fan of all things scaly. Cold-blooded animals, as a saying might go (if I get it right), often make the blood run cold. I’ll also say transparently that I am a big fan of all things reptile and amphibian, as they are one of the most misunderstood ecosystem-assets in the world. Whether you are or aren’t a fan of all things that crawl (because there will be more than lizards, snakes and frogs at this event), the Big Sky Reptile Expo is a title that many of us have heard of across Montana and it is a sight to behold. Starting at 10am this Saturday, May 31, the Big Sky Reptile Expo is coming to Lockwood High School (1932 Highway 87 E,) bringing with it professional and hobby breeders from across the area and beyond to one collective space. This is also one of six of its kind, a veteran-owned public trade show that travels across the Treasure State. Amphibians, insects, arachnids, and plants join the booths set to be open for everyone. You’ll have ample opportunity to learn all about these animals, bring them home, or update your current enclosures/supplies. There will also be family friendly shows taking place from 11am to 2pm.