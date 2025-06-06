Out & About: Celebrating spring, supporting suicide prevention, and cycling the Tour de Fleur this weekend

Suicide Prevention Fundraiser Garage Sale

This is a weekend of many events, all celebrating people coming together, spring, and helping out important causes. That’s where we begin this morning, revisiting another effort to help out the Yellowstone Valley Out of the Darkness Walk to Fight Suicide. From 8am to 2pm on both Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7, the Suicide Prevention Fundraiser Garage Sale will be setup for shoppers looking for treasures. All proceeds from the sale go to suicide prevention efforts. Plus, there will be food trucks on-site to keep you fueled while you browse the many various tables. You can find the sale both days at 2173 Overland Avenue.

10th Annual Tour de Fleur

Billings TrailNet’s 10th annual Tour de Fleur is trying out a few “firsts” this year. If you are like me and prefer riding your bike to most other modes of travel, while looking for a free way to get out and enjoy the nature surrounding the Billings area with a group of like-minded bicyclists, you may find this event to be the one to scratch a few itches. From 9:30 to noon on Saturday, June 7 at the Shiloh Conservation Area (1132 Shiloh Rd., Billings,) Billings TrailNet will be celebrating one decade of cycling with a new partnership. The organization will be working alongside Eagle Mount Billings, a nonprofit dedicated to providing adaptive recreational activities for those with disabilities. Another first: the Tour de Fleur will be hosting two waves of riders for various ranges of abilities. There will be an early wave for experienced riders, then a community wave that will hit the course at a more relaxed pace. Plus, there will be opportunities to take part in a little bike decorating. Again, all of this is entirely free and everyone is welcome. The event is sponsored by Intermountain Health and Sunshine Express Coffee.

36th Annual Spring Fest

Meanwhile, another celebration of spring will be taking place on the historic lawn of Moss Mansion over at 914 Division Street. The 36th annual Spring Fest will be thousands of pieces of art to its yearly (and growing) arts and crafts event. Starting with a pancake breakfast at 8:30am and going strong until 4pm (Saturday, June 7), shoppers can browse the works of 50 various artists who are also taking part in a juried competition. There will also be activities for kids of all ages (think face painting and other spring activities,) live music and good food. Admission is completely free, while Moss Mansion will continue to host its guided tours at regular prices.

City Culture Fest

Finally, I have to include a bonus mention this week that offers one more free way to unwind while also celebrating local businesses. From 3pm to 7pm on Saturday, June 7 at Billings’ South Park, the City Culture Fest brings live music from local bands, cultural food from across the Magic City, dancing and people all to one place. Jones Roofing is hosting the event. After all of your cycling, shopping, and supporting good causes, this might be just the remedy to unwind with.