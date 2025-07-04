Out & About: Celebrating Independence Day in Billings, Laurel, Red Lodge and Roundup

Billings Fourth of July

Independence Day is a significant day for our nation, year after year. This year, our nation turns 249 years old, based on the adoption of the Declaration of Independence back in 1776. There are countless events happening across the country and across Montana. Trying to fill one page with all of them would take a journalist quite some time, and they would still likely inevitably miss some. Locally, though, the celebrations are ringing in America’s birthday strongly. We start in Billings. MetraPark is once again opening up its outdoor plaza to an evening of festivities, starting at 6pm with a selection of food trucks, live entertainment and more free, family-friendly events. You are also encouraged to bring your own food, chairs, blankets and so on, as the events will carry on all the way until sundown. After dark, that’s when you can expect to see the Metra’s firework show. Nearby businesses will also be staying open later than usual, and loudspeakers will be playing at select nearby businesses, broadcasting the music show that lines up with the lights in the sky. You can also tune in to KGHL AM 790 and/or 94.7 FM for that same musical backdrop.

Laurel Fourth of July

Down the road to the west, the largest fireworks display in Montana is set to make its final return to Thomson Park in Laurel, with a series of events leading up to the occasion. The Chief Joseph Run is already underway at the time of the writing of this article, hosting two, four and eight-mile heats. The Pancake Breakfast is also taking place this morning (Friday, July 4) from 6:30am to 10:30am at Fireman’s Park, followed closely by the Grand Parade at 11am. The parade’s apt theme, “Stars and Stripes Forever,” will head west down Alder Ave and Main Street, so plan your spots accordingly. A day-long event, the Food and Craft Fair, will be underway from 9am to 9pm at Thomson Park, equipped with all-day entertainment. The main event, of course, begins at dark, with the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department lighting off their spectacular firework display.

Red Lodge Fourth of July

Meanwhile, in Carbon County, Red Lodge has been partying all week to celebrate the Fourth of July, starting Wednesday. Today, however, you can still catch quite a few events, including the main hurrah(s). The last of three full parades taking place this week is set to head north at noon today, starting at Broadway and 16th Street (registration is at 10am at the civic center.) Then, tickets in-hand, you can head to the matinee showing of the Home of Champions Rodeo. Cowboys and cowgirls will head to the Red Lodge Rodeo Grounds, with gates opening at 1pm. The rodeo, itself, begins at 2:45pm. If you stick around post-rodeo, you can catch Red Lodge’s own display of fireworks, which are expected to begin at 10pm or at dark. The fireworks will be launched from East Bench, if you are taking notes, and you’ll be able to see them from most place across the entire town.

Roundup Fourth of July

Musselshell County has its own festivities, some that set them apart from all other Independence Day celebrations happening across the state. Most start in the morning today, with events like the Mimosa Run happening at 9am and Market on Main taking place at 10am. The Midway West Carnival will be in town all weekend long, also. Then at 11am, Roundup will host its annual Main Street Parade, which you can also catch at the same time on Saturday, July 5, at the same time. At 1pm, you have the Roundup Rodeo, which will bring plenty of action to town. Finally, the day wraps up with the concert and dance at 7pm, with other similar Fourth of July festivities to follow. Saturday and Sunday, however, bring lots of country-western entertainment, with singer-songwriter Ned Ledoux taking the stage at 7pm on Saturday and Rodney Atkins on Sunday. Also on Sunday, if you’d like to try out your cornhole skills, the 1pm cornhole tournament is the place to try out what you’ve got. Everything wraps up Monday morning at 8am with Cowboy Church.

