Out & About: Cardboard Box Night, Amphibians of the West, Black Jacket Symphony

Cardboard Box Building Night (FRIDAY, FEB. 27)

We probably all have memories of building forts from our childhoods or perhaps even more recently into our adult years. We were all kids once, right? Cardboard boxes were among the more easily-attained tools to open our worlds to new exploration (think Spongebob as I write the word “imagination,” but you also don’t have to, as the animated sea poriferum wearing clothes is not actually connected to this event). At 6pm on Friday at the Billings Public Library, you’ll be able to dive back into some cardboard boxes for your next imaginative odyssey. Cardboard Box Building Night is free to the public and perfect for families, as staff say all you’ll need to bring is that imagination of yours while they supply the cardboard. They are “calling all box fort builders” to their Community Room for just the occasion.

Amphibians of the West (SATURDAY, FEB. 28)

You may be surprised to learn that there are at least 14 different species of amphibians in the state of Montana, ranging between everything from frogs and toads to salamanders. On Saturday, the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary is bringing that knowledge and more to you at the Montana Audubon Center (right next to Norm’s Park on Billings’ southside). The group says they’ll be featuring two live animals for you and your kids to learn about, each with their own story. First, you have Arnold the western toad, which is a near-threatened species here in the Treasure State. Secondly, you have Scherbatsky the tiger salamander, which is among the largest species of salamanders in North America (featured a few months ago on Montana This Morning during one of ZooMontana’s monthly visits). Organizers say the YWS will be educating all who attend on the importance and uniqueness of native Montanan amphibians each step of the way. Cost is $8 for general admission or free for members.

The Black Jacket Symphony Presents: Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” (SATURDAY, FEB. 28)