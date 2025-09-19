Out & About: Carbon Strata Opening, Gem and Mineral Show, Walk Out of the Darkness

Jon Lodge: Carbon STRATA Opening

The history of Red Lodge can almost always be traced to its county’s namesake: Carbon. Whether you know it from the periodic table of elements or from the legacy of mining tucked away in the hills in and around Red Lodge, Billings-based artist Jon Lodge has tapped into the inspiration that remains from the elements-past. At 5pm on Friday, September 19, the Yellowstone Art Museum is holding the opening reception of “Jon Lodge: Carbon STRATA,” with organizers calling it the “largest and most ambitious exhibition to date” by the renowned artist. You will see his experimentation with graphite and other elements of carbon, all while he “seeks to ignite the senses of his visitors.” It’s a culmination of Lodge’s lifetime of artmaking and it is completely free.

You can check out more about Jon Lodge here.

Billings Gem & Mineral Show

As the simple writer here, I can attest that I am not alone in the state of Montana as a fan of the Treasure State’s geology. From fossils to gemstones, Montana is well-studied and explored when it comes to those searching for the many minerals of our area. This weekend, you can find a treasure trove, if you will, of some of the region’s best collectors. At 10am on both Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 20-21), the Billings Gem and Mineral Show is making its way once again to the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark. Everyone 13 and older can get in for $5, while admission is free for those under 12. The weekend boasts a full vendor list (which has been full for months now, so you’ll have plenty to see), including a free tote bag while supplies last for the goodies that you collect during your visit(s). Each child will also receive two free activity tickets, with each additional ticket priced at $1.

Yellowstone Valley Walk Out of the Darkness

It’s a cause we’ve followed closely here at the station, with many of us joining the rest of the community in wearing the blue “Walk to Fight Suicide” bracelets in anticipation of this event. At 12:30pm on Sunday, September 21, Will James Middle School is hosting the Yellowstone Walk Out of the Darkness, bringing hundreds of people to one place to support suicide prevention and awareness. Groups aim to raise $160,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, with every step and dollar raised making an impact towards the cause. While activities, music and a silent auction are set to begin at 12:30pm, the opening ceremony is expected at 2pm.