Out & About: Billings Fun Con, Big Sky State Games, Christmas in July, Night Sky Viewing

Billings Fun Con

If you haven’t been to a Comic Con-style event, this weekend might be a great place to start. I went to one years ago in a different state, wondering what I might come across as I tagged along with a group of friends who seemed to know a lot more than I did about the various booths, the people behind them, and all of the sheer volumes of content someone can find between all of the stalls, costumes and creations. The short story: I was pleasantly surprised. From the board game passionate (like myself) to the Mandalorians, Jedi, gamers, pop culture lovers, and everything in between, these events are a sight to behold. Starting at 10am on Friday, July 18 and through the entire weekend, MetraPark is once again hosting Billings Fun Con, opening the doors to more than 100,000 square feet of vendor space. There will be live tabletop game playing, an Artist Alley featuring Magic the Gathering and comic book artists, a Gaming Zone filled with all sorts of hands-on action, and live tournaments. If you are also a Sonic the Hedgehog fan, you’ll get a chance to meet some of the voices behind some of the classic video games-past, including Ryan Drummond (Sonic), David Humphrey (Shadow), and Scott Dreier (Knuckles), among other actors and actresses. Ticket prices range from $10 (kids) to $80, depending on how many days you want to reserve.

Big Sky State Games

The 40th anniversary of the Big Sky State Games is being celebrated in true athletic fashion this weekend in Lockwood. Athletes from across the state (and from around the Billings area) are converging to Lockwood High School’s stadium to compete, and it’s an event that will likely draw in many more than just sports enthusiasts. Starting at 5:30pm on Saturday, July 19, folks can find a lineup of food trucks and other family fun activities, including the soaked run (at 5pm), which will take participants on a 2-mile walk/run involving water and bubbles (sounds like the perfect way to exercise in the heat of summer.) There will also be a climbing wall and a free-throw contest. Then, at 7pm, the opening ceremonies begin, featuring the Parade of Athletes and torch lighting ceremony. This event features the fastest runners across the state, which is just something else to look forward to.

Christmas in July Bazaar

Also on Saturday, you may have heard about folks who celebrate Christmas in July. Well, there’s a bazaar just for that. From 9am to 4:30pm Saturday, July 19 at MetraPark, MT County Creations: “Christmas July” is coming to town to bring lots of items to scratch that early-holiday itch. You can find more information on their Facebook page .

Pictograph Cave Night Sky Viewing

Last but not least, from 8:30pm until midnight on Saturday, Pictograph Cave State Park is holding the second of three Night Sky Viewing events, and the astronomical timing might not be more perfect. The Perseid Meteor Shower is happening right now, starting Thursday night. The event is in partnership with the Yellowstone Valley Astronomy Association, so they will have their experts onsite to answer questions and just tell you all sorts of neat information regarding the nightly heavens. Just make sure you bring flashlights, blankets, chairs and anything else you might want or need to be comfortable in the dark.