Out & About: Big Timber Falls, Food Truck Battle, Laurel Police Cornhole Tournament

7th Annual Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone

Food trucks are a growing staple throughout the Magic City, as are good causes. Several groups are putting them all in one place once again this weekend. From noon until 7pm on Saturday, Aug. 23, the Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone returns for its seventh year of fundraising and good food. The Breakfast Exchange Club, a nonprofit dedicated to raising money for nonprofits in the area that support child abuse prevention, youth programs, Americanism and community service, are combining forces with the Veterans Navigation Network to deliver a hub of resources this year. More than 50 food trucks will be on-site, along with more than 30 different providers of veteran resources. As for the Food Truck Battle, itself, the fundraiser is built specifically for helping veterans, with 10 percent of all sales and 100 percent of all gate fee and beer proceeds going to vets. There will also be a free kids’ zone for your little ones. Our chief meteorologist, Ed McIntosh, will also be returning to emcee the event. It’ll be a good way to spend a Saturday, with good food and good causes all in once place.

2nd Annual Laurel Police Department Cornhole Tournament

Whether you are board fouler or can easily make those ‘air mail’ shots, cornhole is a prime summertime activity. This is something that the Laurel Police Department knows well. At 11am this Saturday, Aug. 23 (with registration open at 10am) at Thomson Park, the officers are once again holding their famous Laurel Police Cornhole Tournament. Local businesses are sponsoring a variety of cornhole boards and are now inviting the community to come out and play in some friendly competition. Proceeds from the tournament are going to the department’s effort to get new safety vests for its officers, to boot. Find your teammate and bring your A-game… or don’t. Either way, you’ll be playing to help support community safety.