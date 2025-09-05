Out & About: Bear Gulch, Frozen, Shop Her Closet and Cat Video Fest

Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical

The cast and crew at the Billings Studio Theatre are preparing to “Let It Go” this weekend (I had to), drawing back the curtain on another opening weekend for another much-anticipated production. At 7:30pm on both Friday and Saturday, with a 2pm matinee performance slotted for Sunday, the theatre is starting off a series of September weekend shows, starting off with the hit Broadway musical version “Frozen.” The cast will take the stage as Anna, Elsa, Olaf and all of the other memorable characters of Arendell each weekend this month. Tickets can still be purchased on the theatre’s website. The production promises to be a fun time as we hold onto the last vestiges of summer.

Shop Her Closet

As an uncle, I always found that after the first week of school, when my niece was younger, it would become apparent to her parents that she still might not somehow have enough school clothes. The same could probably be said about all of us, if we think back to our school days. In Billings this weekend, there’s at least one other opportunity to find an affordable place to brush up your daughters’ classroom wardrobe. At 9am on Saturday, Sept. 6, the Billings Saddle Club is hosting “Shop Her Closet” at their clubhouse (756 E. Alkali Creek Rd). Admission is free. The event brings in the “closet clean-outs” of local women and girls from across the area, while also hosting a variety of local vendors and boutiques. There, you can find affordable prices, baked goods, sodas and a “trucker hat” bar, while also updating your child’s clothes for the school year.

Cat Video Fest 2025

Perhaps I am alone in this, but something tells me on the contrary; if you were to dig back in your internet history or have similar algorithms cued into your TikTok feeds, videos featuring cats doing silly things are probably featured prominently, whether they were viewed in one sitting or across a grand spectrum of time. At the Art House Cinema and Pub in Billings, these videos are a feature to be celebrated. On both Saturday and Sunday at various times, the business is once again hosting its annual Cat Video Fest, drawing in countless submissions of all-things cat and all-things video to one place. Art House is partnering with the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, as well, donating a portion of all ticket sales to the YVAS. There will be three special screenings each day of a feature-length compilation, with tickets on sale for $10 a stub. Who doesn’t love cat videos?