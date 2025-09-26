Out & About: Barnyard Bash, Saturday Live, Early Head Start Oktoberfest, Black and White Ball

Barnyard Bash

It’s a trip to the barnyard that also raises money for a good cause, and you have two days to do it. The return of the Billings Barnyard Bash is upon us, bringing people from across the area to 3030 Wise Lane (if you don’t know it, that address takes you one mile south of ZooMontana) to celebrate all things farm, fall and family. While the warmer fall weather holds out, and with free entry, you can enjoy local music, vendors, arts and crafts, and good food. Meanwhile, your kids can take part in various heats of the Move-for-May Kids Fun Run at 11am on Saturday. The event, as a whole, runs from 9am Friday until 6pm Saturday. While the entry is free, all other proceeds gathered at the event are all going to support pediatric brain cancer awareness and care.

Saturday Live

For the last three-plus decades, the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools has brought resources together, district-wide, on a special day of the year, raising more than $2.7 million in the process. “Saturday Live” returns to the MetraPark Pavilion from 10am to 4pm this Saturday, September 27. Organizers say this event is all a part of bringing the spirit of the community together to celebrate public education. If you caught Montana This Morning on Q2, you heard from Shelley Pierce from the Education Foundation, as well as from student resource officer Tim Doll (who brought Targhee, his canine partner, along). Both will be present at Saturday Live, as will our Hailey Monaco and meteorologist Miller Robson. Funds raised at the event by school groups will directly benefit essential programs like art and music, as well as helping support needed classroom supplies, books, field trips, school clubs and teams. Admission is free, plus costs for tickets to take part in various activities. Organizers say this is a lot of fun; you’ll find carnival games and plenty of food throughout the morning and afternoon. Say hi to the folks at the KTVQ table while you are there!

Young Families Early Head Start Oktoberfest

If you are looking forward to raising a stein at Oktoberfest already, planning ahead is not a bad idea. In this case, the Camelot Ranch north of Laurel (8736 Camelot Ln.) is bringing their own rendition of the October and fall-themed tradition to the area. Young Families Early Head Start’s Oktoberfest is already preparing the event, working to raise money for the program and the young families who need it. So, mark your calendars; Oktoberfest at the ranch will take place from 6pm to 9pm Thursday, October 9th. You’ll be able to take part in music, drinks and games, all while helping a program that focuses on helping teens continue their high school educations in a nurturing environment.

Black and White Ball: A Formal Affair

Finally, tickets are on sale right now for an event with a special story. Years ago, Ryan and Summer Duvall were on the frontlines of SCAD, or Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection, when Ryan says he was diagnosed with the condition. On October 19, 2019, Ryan and Summer were the owners of Big Sky DanceSport. Ryan says they taught couples dancing and competed professionally in ballroom, Latin, swing and county western contests. It was on that date, though, everything changed. Ryan says he was hit with SCAD in the Left Anterior Descending, otherwise known as the “Widowmaker.” After spending 11 days in an induced coma and surviving other complications, Ryan says he was helped by the worldwide dance community, friends and family. Now, he and Summer are returning the favor. Dance for the Beat, Inc. is a new charity, working to help families that need assistance. On Saturday, October 18th at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center, the charity is holding its first-ever event: the Black and White Ball: A Formal Affair. Ryan says they would love the opportunity to meet folks and tell their story, along with how dance brings out the best in people and provides comfort in hard times.