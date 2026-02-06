Out & About: 4-H Fruit Sale, Yellowstone Art Auction, Pop-Up Book Sale

*Yellowstone County 4-H Fruit Sale (Deadline: FEB. 20)

If you find yourself out and about this weekend in the Billings area, you can find yourself a menagerie of events that aim to support local organizations, nonprofits, clubs and artists. That being said, one such effort that is happening now spans across most of February. Right now, 25 clubs that belong to Yellowstone County 4-H are holding a fruit sale with the goal of raising money for local 4-H activities. For $40, organizers say you can purchase a 20-lbs box of several varieties of fruit, including Washington state apples, navel oranges, grapefruit, and pears. The deadline to get your orders into the 4-H is Friday, Feb. 20. You can then expect your order to be delivered during the second week of March. To make your order, all you have to do is track down your neighborhood 4-H member or call the Yellowstone County Extension Office at (406)256-2828.

Friday Night Fun at the Billings Public Library (FRIDAY, FEB. 6)

This weekend also kicks off the inaugural week of ArtWalk in Downtown Billings for 2026, with many businesses taking part with deals and special opportunities. Meanwhile, though, the Yellowstone Art Museum is once again taking part in grand fashion. Starting at 5pm at the YAM and for free, you can attend the 58th Opening Reception and Artists’ Party, both of which make up the Yellowstone Art Auction. Organizers say the event brings people together to celebrate talented artists as part of their “most treasured opportunity” and annual fundraiser. There will be music, dancing, quick-finish art, and more, as well as chances throughout the evening to spotlight the work of local artists, known and new.

Pop-Up Book Sale (SATURDAY, FEB. 7)

Finally, last but not least, from 9am to 2pm on Saturday, bookworms will once again find an opportunity to get their hands on the bindings of their next read at the Billings Public Library. The Friends of the Billings Library are bringing back their pop-up book sale. The sale, itself, takes place in the BPL’s “Book Nook,” with novels of all genres available for purchase for what staff say are affordable prices. All purchases here will go to supporting the library’s many other programs and services.