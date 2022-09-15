First Look: Fishtail restaurant combines food, family

FISHTAIL - Food is what brought the Johnsons together and the couple hopes their unique restaurant, Montasia, located in Fishtail, continues their legacy long after they are gone.

“Food has been the unifying thread my whole life really," Lee Johnson said.

If you recognize the name of the restaurant it’s because it used to be located in Cooke City during the summer months.

When the family got the opportunity to open the restaurant year-round in a different community they couldn’t let it pass.

“To be able to spend all this quality time with my family, watching my daughter grow up and working with my best friend. For me, it’s truly a blessing,” said Yokie Jonson.

Montasia features a menu made up of half Montanan food and half Malysian food so that it resembles their family.

“It’s just awesome seeing how customers enjoy the food, and for my daughter to see food brings everyone together,” Yokie Johnson said.

Customers can experiment with food from the other side of the world or they can enjoy food from closer to home.

“From the recipes and the tradition of this place, and being able to be here with my daughter and my wife, that’s what makes Montana family businesses so special,” Lee Johnson said.

