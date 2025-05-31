Billings Kiwanis gives community kids free bikes and helmets, promoting safety and activity

BILLINGS — On Saturday morning, Billings Kiwanis held its 40th annual bike rode at the Blue Creek Bike Park.

Billings Kiwanis was established in 1920, and has been serving children of Yellowstone County and Billings since.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

The president of the club, Hans Abbey, told MTN on Saturday that the annual event is possible because of collaboration between several organizations in Billings, including the Billings Height's Pizza Ranch, Gratitude in Action, Scheel's, Pedal United, the Spoke Shop and the Billings Bike Shop.

"Everything we do is for kids," said Abbey.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

At the event, Billings Kiwanis had 140 donated bikes available that were fixed by Pedal United. Abbey said the organization already has 50 bikes prepared for next year's event.

Also at the Blue Creek Bike Park was the Billings Clinic Level 1 Trauma Center to help fit children with helmets.

Abbey said not only does the bike rodeo promote physical activity in children, but also safety when getting active.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"(Our goal today is to) get kids out riding bikes, give them a little freedom, give them something special to ride. And that's what bikes do. They give them independence, get 'em out of the house, enjoying the outdoors, enjoying the Blue Creek Bike Park where they can come out here and ride the hills... We're just having fun, see kids have fun," Abbey said.

The next event planned by Billings Kiwanis is the Fishing Jamboree to help teach community kids how to fish. That event is on June 15 at Riverfront Park.

To donate to the annual bike rodeo, visit this website.