Special education teacher at Rose Park Elementary honored by 'One Class at a Time'

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Denise Puglisi, or as her students affectionately call her, "Mrs. P." She's a special education teacher at Rose Park Elementary who goes the extra mile to make sure her students are learning in a fun and creative environment.

"I've had kids walk by in the hallway and ask, 'What is that Mrs. P? What are you doing in your classroom,'" said Mrs. Puglisi.

"I'm like, 'We made a bat cave because we are learning about bats.' Last year, we had 'Read with a Dog' so my kiddos read with a dog once a month. I just want to give them experiences that they'll remember for the rest of their lives."

Mrs. P has been at Rose Park for just a few years but has been teaching for a number of years.

"I taught years before coming to Rose Park and I've been to weddings and a parent pulled me aside at a wedding for one of my kiddos and she said her son would have never graduated if it wasn't for you. Those are the things that I remember."

For working tirelessly to meet the various needs of all of her students in the Learning Center, Mrs. Puglisi was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. We could be surprising a deserving teacher at your school next.