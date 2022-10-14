'One Class at a Time' surprises teacher at McKinley Elementary School

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for 'One Class at a Time.' It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Kaysi Rooney, a 5th grade teacher who continues to help her students rebound from having to learn remotely during COVID. Being back in the classroom is so important for her and even more so for her students.

"I love the connection with the kids and building a classroom community brings us closer together," said Ms. Rooney.

"We can do small groups which is very important for kids of all levels."

She works hard to make sure her students have the supplies they need even digging into her own pocket to pay for those items so this 'One Class' grant will really will help that burden.

"I plan on buying snacks for these kids, they love snacks and a lot of them and that just helps them focus throughout the day which is amazing. SEL books, social, emotional learning books and just to fill our classroom with more books for learning."

For always making sure her students needs are met with positive and encouraging reinforcement, Ms. Rooney was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. We could be surprising a deserving teacher at your school next.