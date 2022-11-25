'One Class at a Time' surprises teacher at Broadwater Elementary

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Piper Stanaway, a kindergarten teacher at Broadwater Elementary who, in her 11 years of teaching in the Billings school system, has continually brought food and clothing to students in need dipping into her own pocket to do so.

"I think sometimes that some families just don't have what they need and I'm happy to do what I can to provide that if I can do it," said Ms. Stanaway.

"If I see that a student is in need or a family is in need of food or clothes or just anything really, I just go pick up what I can and bring it back and do what I can so that they can get what they need."

Piper also teaches hip hop to different schools around Billings, before and after school, so kids will have a way to learn to dance if they can't afford lessons.

"My mom ran a dance studio for many years in Billings and so when I moved back to Billings to start reaching I started hip hop classes at Broadwater. I've also taught it at Newman and Washington schools also just after school for them for fun. It's just really a passion I had to dance and cheer in college and I like to bring what I love also outside of the classroom to the kids here."

For being a teacher who embodies what a loving and caring teacher should be, Ms. Stanaway was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

