'One Class at a Time' spotlights teacher at Miles Avenue Elementary

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Teresa Bills, a kindergarten teacher at Miles Avenue Elementary who works hard to keep a nurturing environment in her classroom, especially for those children who are experiencing anxiety because they're going to school for the first time.

"Coming to Miles Avenue has been really a blessing for me," said Ms. Bills.

"I spent the last 3 years teaching in Asia so I wanted to come back and serve children in communities that really needed me. When I came here I found that there are a lot of students in need that really need people who care about them and really love them and, all through my teaching career, I've always thought of children as my own children because I spend so much time with them and, as a kindergarten teacher, I'm mom, doctor, nurse, counselor. I play all those roles and because I spend so much time with them I just become really close to all my students and I want them to know that they're safe here and they're loved. All the teachers at Miles are amazing so, as they move through each class, they're going to feel loved and safe and be able to do the best learning that they can."

For being a teacher who has worked very hard on building the perfect learning environment, Ms. Bills was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. We could be surprising a deserving teacher at your school next.