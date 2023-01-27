'One Class at a Time' recognizes teacher at Sandstone Elementary

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Tiffany Binford, a kind and caring kindergarten teacher at Sandstone Elementary whose love for her students goes beyond the walls of the classroom. From buying winter boots to groceries for families in need, she is the model of what love looks like.

"I love my kids!," said Ms. Binford.

"I absolutely love my kids and I love their families. When I can connect with their families and find out what's going on outside of the classroom, I try to do everything I can to support them in ways that I can help out with their kids after school if they need support. That's why I do what I do. For those moments. Obviously, the education and the teaching is so big and that's huge, but it's really about those relationships and those connections that's everything to me."

For being a wonderful teacher and human being, Ms. Binford was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. We could be surprising a deserving teacher at your school next.