'One Class at a Time' recognizes teacher at Central Heights Elementary

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for 'One Class at a Time.' It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Holly Clemow, a 4th grade teacher who loves to spread sunshine through the halls of Central Heights Elementary.

"I just wanted everybody to be kind to each other and make somebody smile," said Mrs. Clemow. "I love the sun, too, so being out in the sunshine it was just a good theme for what I thought would work for the school year. For everyone to be nice."

As we all know, school budgets are tight and sometimes she has to dip into her own pocket to buy items for her classroom and her students.

"I do spend a lot of my own money on little prizes and buy a lot of supplementary materials to use for reading and math. The kids love the little desk pets that we use for incentives and they save their tickets and get to have their desk pets sitting out on their desk watching them and helping them learn and then they buy little accessories to go with them, too. $500 is a lot so, yes, it will really help."

For being a teacher who radiates positivity for her students and the school, Mrs. Clemow was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. We could be surprising a deserving teacher at your school next.