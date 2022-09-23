'One Class at a Time' recognizes Skyview High School teacher

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for 'One Class at a Time.' It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

"Who’s ready to go home?"

"Yay!"

This week, we pay a visit to Skyview High School to recognize Colter Pierce, a teacher who uses unconventional methods to keep his students interested in the subjects at hand.

"Sometimes, when you have a class of 30 students, you have to maintain attention any way you can," said Mr. Pierce.

"If that’s being idiosyncratic lying on the floor, walking on desks, jumping around signing songs from ‘Mulan’ like I did yesterday, that’s what you’ve got to do. It may seem a little off to some people, but yeah that’s just sometimes what you’ve got to do to keep the attention of 30 teenagers."

An interesting fact about Mr. Pierce is not only is he a teacher at Skyview, but he was also once a student.

"Skyview’s been a part of my life since I was born. My dad taught here when the school opened. My sisters all graduated from here. So, I don’t know, even when I graduated I think I told Ms. Pomeroy, who is just a couple doors down here, that I would be teaching a couple doors down from her one day and, sure enough, five years later I was."

For being a teacher who works hard to fan the flames of curiosity in his students in order to keep them engaged, Mr. Pierce was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. We could be honoring a deserving teacher at your school next.