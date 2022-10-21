'One Class at a Time' makes a stop at Meadowlark Elementary

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for 'One Class at a Time.' It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This is Rebecca Egan, a second grade teacher at Meadowlark Elementary that wants her students to take pride in their school by helping keep it clean.

"We do what's called 'Better World Wednesday' where my class will oftentimes be asked to bring in like a rake or a broom or something like that and we try to help in the ways that we can on a smaller scale here at Meadowlark," said Mrs. Egan.

"So sweeping rocks back into the gravel pit so kids don't slip and fall, picking up trash, picking up leaves and putting them away because our janitorial staff can't always get all the nooks and crannies. We try to pitch in and help out where we can."

Mrs. Egan really wants her students to succeed and, as they continue on with their educational journey, she has a word of advice.

"Have grit, perseverance and be able to meet something that's tough and not flip our lid and just be able to take some deep breaths and go back and give it another go. That's something that's hard right now and so we're working on it at a second grade level.

For her exceptional dedication to her students and her school, Mrs. Egan was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. We could be surprising a deserving teacher at your school next.