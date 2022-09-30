'One Class at a Time' makes a stop at Lewis & Clark Middle School

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for 'One Class at a Time.' It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students. This week, we stop by Lewis & Clark Middle School

This is Jamie Jarvis, a teacher who is all about getting students involved with community service with his TWO ROADS PROJECT.

"Start it off by kicking of the Two Roads Project this year sometime probably in November. It's a 90 day project that empowers youth to serve their community," said Mr. Jarvis.

"So, what it is, I ask for student volunteers that would like to be part of something that could forever change their lives in terms of service and they don't know what it is to start off with. When they come to the meeting with their parents I talked to them about service and how they are very old and very young and we lose it in the middle raising our families and doing professional things. I want to establish a habit with these young kids of service."

For being a teacher who is passionate about helping students learn how to have a positive impact on their communities, Mr. Jarvis was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. We could be honoring a deserving teacher at your school next.