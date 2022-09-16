'One Class at a Time' kicks off the new school year with a visit to Boulder Elementary

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for 'One Class at a Time.' It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students. We head back to the classroom this week with a visit to Boulder Elementary School.

Meet Kerra Olson, a teacher who always goes the extra mile to make sure each and every child succeeds in her classroom. She also has a strong no bullying stance making sure every student feels welcome and safe not only in her classroom but across the entire school.

"I really feel that social thinking is a curriculum that we can wrap up all kids in and it helps them think about others and how they think about themselves," said Mrs. Olson.

"I kind of have six things that we talk about like following the group plan and starting positive chains and following the leader and doing those types of things. It think when we help teach kids those things, they really feel good about themselves and have empathy for others and want to really care about others and make the world a better place. And hopefully all of them will feel that love and then give that love to other people."

For being passionate about what she does and how it shows through every little life she touches, Mrs. Olson was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee.

"The past two years have been really, really hard. I’m just so grateful to be back to a normal year. I would have done anything to not be remote. I would have worn my mask. I would have done anything they said just to be together again because that little piece is important. To start a new year with no masks and everyone healthy and now to be able to fund things for our classroom with $500 dollars is just like icing on the cake. I just, it’s like the candles even, fireworks. It’s exciting."

"We just won $500 dollars!"

