'One Class at a Time' honors Indian Education Home to School Coordinator

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Jyton Schrotenboer, Indian Education Home to School Coordinator at Ponderosa Elementary and Bench School. She has developed a mentoring program called 'Success Maker - Attendance Matters' that is focused on building positive habits in students with attendance issues.

"We match up students with mentors and I take a big chunk, and we meet with them weekly and just see where their goals are at," said Ms. Schrotenboer.

"We're like, okay, so if you can make it to school three times in a row can we ante it up to four? And then they earn an incentive, and then we move it up until they're going to school two weeks consecutively and they feel the difference. They feel like the educational gap is closing. They feel the social part improving, and so that they see the difference and want to come on their own, at some point seeing how easy and fun it is to be at school."

For her unwavering passion in supporting kids in attending school on a daily basis, Jyton was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

