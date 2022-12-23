'One Class at a Time' honors Highland Elementary librarian

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Lynn Silbernagel, a librarian at Highland Elementary who for years has helped foster the love of reading in children in various preschool, kindergarten, and special education classrooms.

"Making reading come to life for them is so much fun," said Mrs. Silbernagle.

"To help reading be exciting for the kids. This is kind of a weird story but I read Mo Willems' 'Elephant and Piggie' to them one day and I always do voices and do these crazy voices with them and I did an elephant and a piggie voice and the kindergartners where like, 'How do you know how they talk?' Well, I just know. (laughs) I just know. So it's just really important to learn to love reading and that's what I love doing is getting the kids to learn to love some sort of reading whatever it is."

For being extremely passionate about finding books that kids love and enjoy and making reading fun through creative lesson plans, Mrs. Silbernagel was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. We could be surprising a deserving teacher at your school next.