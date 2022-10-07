'One Class at a Time' honors a teacher at Big Sky Elementary

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for 'One Class at a Time.' It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This is Ashlyn Hardy, a first grade teacher who has an amazing ability to establish relationships with her students contributing to a calm, safe learning environment with plenty of fun, excitement and innovative activities.

"This is their place where they get to come and have a safe place to go and so having tools where they can know they're safe, they're loved and continue to grow is something I'm excited to dive in more," said Ms. Hardy.

"Working on tools to regulate our body, having some ideas along that way, doing some research about some ideas I've been really excited about finding some social, emotional regulation stuff as well as growing our classroom library."

Ms. Hardy also has a very special connection to Big Sky Elementary as she went here as a student.

"I came over here when I was in second grade and I just fell in love with this school. This school has always been filled with such wonderful teachers and staff and different things like that and some of the support staff are still here from when I was here and it's like coming back home and having part your family here."

For being a teacher who goes all out for her students, Ms. Hardy was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. We could be honoring a deserving teacher at your school next.