'One Class at a Time' awards two teachers at Arrowhead Elementary

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Jenna Appel and Heather McKenzie, who share a kindergarten class at Arrowhead Elementary doing a remarkable job of working together and creating a fun and safe learning environment for their students.

"We are so thankful for the opportunity," said Mrs. Appel.

"We both have families at home and we get to do the job that we love and give 100% to our kids at school and then give 100% to our kids at home, too."

"Really a bonus when we can cover for each other so we don't have to have a substitute come in and we can just keep things rolling and just grateful for the opportunity," added Mrs. McKenzie.

As they prepare their students for their continuing educational journey, they often think about what a wonderful experience every day is with these kids.

"They love to come to school every day and it's amazing to see how much they grow in a year. It's just amazing to see where they start and where they finish the year."

"They're just little sponges. Every little thing they absorb and they come back excited the next day and ready to learn and they bring smiles to our faces all the time."

For being amazing educators for their kinders and also for being excellent communicators to their parents, Mrs. Appel and Mrs. Mackenzie were presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and separate $150 gift cards from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. We could be surprising a deserving teacher at your school next.