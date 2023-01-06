'One Class at a Time' awards teacher at Will James Middle School

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This is Amanda Muri, the Connections Program Coordinator at Will James Middle School who cares deeply for her students and has always got their backs.

"Being an advocate for these kids, they don't always have a voice because a lot of people think it's behavior," said Ms. Muri.

"In reality, it's everything up here is not connecting to be verbalized, so when they're throwing fits or hitting, kicking, screaming it's not because they want to be mean, it's because they can't verbalize it and so being able to reach out to the community and let them know that if a kiddo is having these escalations it's not because they want to be a bad kid, it's because they are trying to tell you, 'I'm feeling overwhelmed but I don't have the words'. Being able to advocate for them in the school system is huge and we've come so far."

With budgets being so tight, this grant will go a long way to help out her special kids.

"Right now, actually, we're building STEM programs. A lot of my kids learn hands-on and so I'm really excited we'll be able to go in and do hands-on with menus and doing recipes and cooking. And so now I can use this to put back into the classroom as far as crafts and hands-on for that STEM because, you know, we got to get that science, technology, and math."

For being a teacher who always puts her students first and helps them grow daily to the best of their abilities, Ms. Muri was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

