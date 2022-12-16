'One Class at a Time' awards teacher at Ben Steele Middle School

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This is Julie Deschane, an 8th-grade English teacher who helps students who are struggling and not quite proficient with reading and writing skills to find strategies and confidence to read, comprehend, and have confidence with grade-level materials.

"It's a lifelong skill, obviously," said Mrs. Deschane.

"Depending on what novels you're reading, you can just hit all kinds of social, emotional things that we need to talk about as young people and as older people, too. Right now, we're reading 'Refugee' which is a newer novel and it's really cool because, we're only about 10 chapters in, but it shows all these different storylines of different refugees. Not just what they've heard about in the past but some current ones and things like that so it really allows for a lot of good class discussions."

"I don't know if you're like me, but I like to have an actual book in my hands," said Miller. "Do you guys like the book or doing the digital thing?"

"The book," said the students unanimously.

"I love having a book in my hands, always," added Mrs. Deschane. "And we're always needing more books."

For having such a positive impact on her 8th-grade students, Mrs. Deschane was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. We could be surprising a deserving teacher at your school next.