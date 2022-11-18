Life Skills teacher at West High recognized by 'One Class at a Time'

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Samantha Drange, a Life Skills teacher at West High School who understands it's very important to keep her students immersed in an inclusive environment.

"All of our students have some kind of involvement in job skills in this class or in the school like running the Orso Caffe, " said Mrs. Drange.

"They make lattes, frappes. We run the vending machine for a small business. We run a recycling program where they go throughout the school and they pick up cans to go get recycled. We come to school prepared to work. We still do our learning. We are doing writing, reading, math."

They also have a unified PE class that has 50% of students with intellectual disabilities and 50% that do not. Plus, numerous peer tutors that support each class. Without them, their classes wouldn't be successful.

"It's busy. It's very busy, but it's wonderful."

For having such a big heart and loving her students as if they were her own, Mrs. Drange was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. We could be surprising a deserving teacher at your school next.