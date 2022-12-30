Earth Science teacher at Billings Senior High recognized by 'One Class at a Time'

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This is Yalita Nemecek, an Earth Science teacher at Billings Senior High, one of the hardest working teachers you'll ever meet who is impacting her students in a profound way.

"I love to do hands-on things," said Ms. Nemecek. "My dad was a geologist and so I've learned about geology ever since I was a little kid. I've always loved it. I always want to get the kids excited about being outdoors. I tell them all the time my goal is for you to have your parents to be upset with you every single time you go on a road trip because you're looking outside and telling them all these cool things that you learned about in Earth Science."

With strained school budgets, this grant could go a long way.

"Buy lab equipment. So I'm teaching biology now and so there's a lot of equipment that I would love to have. There's a lot on like my bucket list for the kids to be able to experience stuff before they go to college, so that's where I would like those funds to go."

For being a most humble teacher whom her students will remember for a long time, Ms. Nemecek was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. We could be surprising a deserving teacher at your school next.