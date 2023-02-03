Adult education counselor receives 'One Class at a Time' award

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Jesse Saukojus, a counselor who's been with the Billings Adult Education Program for about 15 years and has been described as the glue that keeps the program together.

"We love the students that we serve," said Mr. Saukojus.

"We wish more people would take advantage of our services because we feel like much of Billings may not even know what we can do to help people get ahead academically and getting their HiSET or moving on to college or improving job skills. The reality is that education does help you get forward in life. Maybe that's better training or maybe better job experiences. That's just a true reality. All of us are limited by some of those realities in life and so the benefit to them is that we are going to be a program that is a different experience. We have great experience with teachers that have helped so many students be successful with their future with a better job or a better career. That is really what it's all about."

For being a counselor who gives his all for the Billings Adult Education Program, Mr. Saukojus was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. We could be surprising a deserving teacher at your school next.

Call (406) 281-5005 if you would like to learn more about the Billings Adult Education Program or click here.