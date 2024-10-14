Ronald Dean Dodson Obituary

Ronald Dean Dodson April 21, 1955 - August 29, 2024 Born in Billings, MT. Ron's dad and mom settled in Gardiner, MT in 1967 and managed the Forbes Ranch.

Ron attended school in Melville, MT, Limestone, MT, and Billings, MT before moving to Gardiner. He attended school in Gardiner from 1967 to 1974. After high school, Ron moved to Jackson Hole, WY. Where he worked on various ranches. He also worked as a carpenter and worked on several business buildings.

Ron moved back to Gardiner with his former wife, Donna (Jones). Ron loved to hunt and fish. He had a successful guiding business above Jardine, MT.

Ron also worked as a carpenter in Gardiner, helping build a new hotel and other buildings. Ron later moved to Billings, MT where he worked as a carpenter.

Ron had a kind heart and was generous to everyone. He would give you the fishing boots off his feet and did.

Ron was a loving dad. He has a son Jerry McMichaels from Bozeman, MT and a daughter Amanda Fredrickson (Bryan) from Kearns, UT.

Ron passed away in ST Vincents Hospital after an extended illness.

Ron is survived by his mother Donna Dodson, Big Timber, MT., sister Debbie/Jim Kukowski, WY, brother Grant/Sharyl Dodson, OR.,

His children Jerry and Amanda. Nieces Evawn Kegel and sons, Kip and Carter, Katie Kukowski Miller/Jeremy. Nephew Evan/Kayla Kukowski and daughter June. He’s also survived by many special friends.

Ron is preceded in death by his dad, Evan Dodson, both sets of grandparents, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be a celebration of life and light luncheon on Oct. 26th at 2:00pm at Smiths Funeral Chapel, 925 S 27th St, Billings, MT.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.

