Linda Parker Obituary

Linda Sue Jones Parker, 80 of Billings, Montana passed away on September 8, 2024 while at home.

She was born in Bolivar, Missouri on January 21, 1944, to Muriel Jones and Wilma Spitz. Linda was married in Cody, Wyoming in the year 1967. She was blessed with a son, Jeffrey Parker.

Linda was a real estate agent for many years before becoming a shared owner for 10 years in Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate. After retiring from her lifelong career, you could find Linda in her flower garden at home. Each year, Linda would have Gainan’s customize her selection and she would await their arrival. When arriving, she would plant and begin to watch the beautiful flowers grow through the season.

Linda was a dear friend to many. Her kindness and empathy touched many with offerings of support and wise counsel. Her presence brought comfort to many.

Linda is preceded in death by her husband Wayne L. Parker.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey D. Parker, (Billings, Mt.)

“Though the pain of parting may be great, the love we shared will for ever remain in our hearts”.