Clinton Lee Dodson Obituary

Clinton Lee Dodson May 11, 1953 – September 13, 2024. Born in Billings, MT.

Clint attended school in Melville, MT., Limestone, MT., Billings, MT., before moving to Gardiner. Clint lived in Gardiner, Mt from 1967, when his parents moved there to manage the Forbes Ranch. Clint enjoyed all outdoor activities, including ranching, fishing, hunting and rodeo. Clint attended school in Gardiner Mt until 1971 when he entered the Airforce. He was discharged in 1974.

Clint met his former wife, Nancy (Schroder) in Billings. After they were married, they moved to Hardin, MT. They then went to a ranch out of Dayton, WY.

Clint enjoyed working with horses. He worked on various racetracks in Washington, California, Oregon, Florida, and Montana. He started out working as a barn hand and worked his way up to an outrider, pony person, gallop boy, and assistant trainer.

After an injury on the track, Clint retired. He remained in Idaho until he moved to Roberts, MT in 2024. Clint was well liked. He made many friends wherever he went.

He passed away in Laurel Health and Rehabilitation after extended illness.

Clint is survived by his mother, Donna Dodson, Big Timber, MT, sister Debbie/Jim Kukowski, WY, brother, Grant/Sharyl Dodson – Oregon. Nieces Evawn Kegel and sons, Kip and Carter, Katie Kukowski Miller and Jeremy. Nephew Evan/Kayla Kukowski and daughter June. Special friends Mark/Carin Boag and daughter Gabby. Clint also left behind many more close friends, too numerous to name.

Clint was preceded in death by his dad, Evan Dodson, both sets of grandparents, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be a celebration of life and light luncheon Oct. 26th at 2:00 pm at Smiths Funeral Chapel 925 S 27th St., Billings, MT.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.