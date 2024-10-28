It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of April Marie Kocsis; our kind, brave, caring and generous Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Niece, Cousin and Friend. Our beloved angel rose to the heavens on October 14, 2024, at the age of 49. April was born on April 5, 1975, in Billings, Montana to Frank and Linda Kocsis.

April grew up in the beautiful state of Montana. She attended primary school at Bench Elementary, middle school at Castlerock Junior High and graduated from Skyview High School in 1993. Following high school, she worked various jobs and began her journey as a devoted mother to her only child, MaKayla.

April moved south in 1999 and ultimately settled in Las Cruses, New Mexico. April was a hard worker. She eventually settled into her career as a truckdriver. April was most recently employed with Ultimate Innovations, based in Idaho. She poured her heart and soul into her work and the people she worked with admired her and her work ethic. She was proud of her accomplishments, and she found great joy and peace on the open road.

April had the biggest heart and the most beautiful soul. She was a private and quiet person. She was fearless and independent, yet sensitive and incredibly compassionate. She loved Tinkerbell, cooking, baking, gardening, spending time with family, any sweet treat, music and dancing, her colorful bellbottom leggings, reading and she could not pass up a chance to play rummy or aggravation.

April was a bright spark in this world and will be deeply missed by many. She showed up when it mattered, had your back, gave to those in need and she would defend and stand up for her loved ones should the need for it arise. She was never scared to take on new opportunities and did everything with honesty and integrity. April loved being with her family and would tell them that she loved and appreciated them as often as possible. She was strong willed and stubborn, traits that undoubtedly helped her deal with life’s challenges. April was a fighter. When her time came, she carried herself with dignity and strength.

April is survived by her daughter, MaKayla, her parents Frank and Linda, her sister, Heidi, her nephew, Tanner, her niece, Taylor, her three grandchildren, Andrew, Easton and Joanie and aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Rose Kocsis and Jack and Josephine Magilke.

In honor of her final wishes, April will make the journey back home and be laid to rest in Montana.

Memorial services will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel (925 S 27th St; Billings). Services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2024; Visitation from 10:00-11:00 am. And funeral services held at 11:00 am, followed by a dessert reception. A private family burial will take place following the reception.

April was a beautiful person inside and out. She cared so deeply for the people around her. She was so kind and passionate. She made an impact on many lives. She will forever reside in our hearts. Until we meet again.

