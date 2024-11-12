Aldo Rowe, a devoted husband, father, and friend, passed away surrounded by loved ones, leaving a legacy of kindness, faith, and service.

Born in Panama, Aldo immigrated to the United States with his two brothers and sister in search of a better life. Raised in New York, he went on to play collegiate basketball at Pace University before choosing to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Marine Corps.

Aldo's journey brought him to Colorado Springs with his beloved wife, Debbie, where they welcomed their two sons, Stephen and Bryce. In 2000, they moved to Billings, Montana, where he continued his life as a dedicated family man and community leader.

Throughout his life, Aldo’s warmth, humor, and deep curiosity were felt by all who knew him. As a devout Catholic, he was active in his faith, leading the local Knights of Columbus Chapter as Grand Knight and volunteering tirelessly to uplift his community.

Aldo is survived by his loving wife Debbie, and his sons Stephen and Bryce, who will carry forward his memory and his commitment to helping others.

The funeral service will be held at Saint Patrick Co-Cathedral in Billings, Montana, on Saturday, November 16, at 11:00 am, followed by a celebration of his life at the Columbia Club.