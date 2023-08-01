Watch Now
CommunityContests

Actions

Q2's Weekend of Prizes

Enter now for your chance to win!
Q2's Weekend of Prizes
KTVQ
Q2's Weekend of Prizes
Posted at 12:26 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 14:39:04-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf at 35 Courses with One Card!