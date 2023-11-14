CommunityContests Actions Facebook Tweet Email 2024 Best New Years Resolution Contest Enter Now! Prev Next KTVQ Posted at 4:04 PM, Nov 14, 2023 and last updated 2023-11-14 18:04:16-05 Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking NewsNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader