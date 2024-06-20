Q2 AOW: Sheridan graduate, MSU-Billings commit Alli Ligocki an aspiring author

Montana, and specifically those around Billings, got a glimpse of Wyoming’s Alli Ligocki this past weekend in the Montana-Wyoming all-star basketball series.

The Sheridan High School graduate will be heading to MSU Billings later this summer as she’ll play for Kevin Woodin.

“Just the environment. When I went the coaches were so great. (Woodin) and Alisha (Breen) are so genuine and welcoming and warm. When I met them, it was like, yeah. This is where I want to go. It's not too far from home, and that's super nice because my family is very important to me," Ligocki said.

Ligocki’s first order of business with the Yellowjackets? How about a trip to Belgium and France in early August.

“I'm probably most excited to experience a new environment. Since I haven't been out of the country I have no idea what to expect," Ligocki said. "I'm really excited for the food. I love eating food, so I'm really excited to try all of the food there."

Ligocki is a pretty prototypical Kevin Woodin player. She’s nearly 6-feet tall, and she has an array of skills, including some range on her jump shot. Those skills extend beyond the floor, though.

“I'm undecided right now, but I was thinking about going into something with law. But I write a lot of poetry. I'd really like to be an author," Ligocki said.

On a roster loaded with Montanans, Ligocki will bring some flavor from the Cowboy State.